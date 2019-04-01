Oppenheimer Reiterates $10.00 Price Target for Motus GI (MOTS)

Oppenheimer set a $10.00 price objective on Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Motus GI from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOTS opened at $3.90 on Thursday. Motus GI has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $10.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.19 million and a PE ratio of -3.17.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motus GI will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in Motus GI by 672.5% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 459,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Motus GI by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,210,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,984,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Motus GI during the fourth quarter worth about $1,555,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Motus GI during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Motus GI by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

