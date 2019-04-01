ON Semiconductor (ON) Shares Gap Up to $20.57

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.95, but opened at $20.57. ON Semiconductor shares last traded at $21.50, with a volume of 7175961 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ON shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, March 11th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.04.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 149,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,292,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $600,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,655 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,696.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,000 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,093,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $794,204,000 after purchasing an additional 411,056 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 43,093,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $794,204,000 after purchasing an additional 411,056 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,741,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $382,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,102 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,636,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,588,000 after purchasing an additional 128,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,780,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,449,000 after purchasing an additional 881,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

