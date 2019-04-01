On.Live (ONL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $255.00

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last seven days, On.Live has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. One On.Live token can now be bought for $0.0425 or 0.00001025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Ethfinex. On.Live has a market cap of $918,190.00 and approximately $255.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About On.Live

On.Live is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,215 tokens. On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live . On.Live’s official website is on.live . The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

On.Live Token Trading

On.Live can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as On.Live directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire On.Live should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy On.Live using one of the exchanges listed above.

