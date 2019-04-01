OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Takes $2.31 Million Position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (MITK)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 213,600 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned 0.55% of Mitek Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Mitek Systems in the third quarter worth about $890,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,106,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 429.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,175,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,288,000 after buying an additional 953,764 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 70,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 6.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,790,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,622,000 after buying an additional 114,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Mitek Systems news, CEO James B. Debello sold 29,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $328,596.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 591,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,582,050.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Ritter sold 11,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $127,081.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,052.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MITK shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

Shares of Mitek Systems stock opened at $12.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $474.18 million, a P/E ratio of 93.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of -0.38. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.32 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 million. Mitek Systems had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.54%. Research analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

