OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Purchases Shares of 78,800 Bojangles Inc (BOJA)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bojangles Inc (NASDAQ:BOJA) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 78,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Bojangles by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Bojangles in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bojangles in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Bojangles in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in Bojangles in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

BOJA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Bojangles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bojangles from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of Bojangles stock opened at $16.09 on Monday. Bojangles Inc has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $17.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.18 million, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

About Bojangles

Bojangles', Inc develops, operates, and franchises limited service restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer made-from-scratch biscuit breakfast sandwiches, hand-breaded bone-in chicken, fixin's, and iced tea. As of July 1, 2018, the company operated 766 system-wide restaurants, including 325 company-operated and 441 franchised restaurants primarily located in the Southeastern United States.

