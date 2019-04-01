OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Buys New Position in Enel Americas SA (ENIA)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Enel Americas by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,592,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,421 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Enel Americas by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,344,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,124,000 after acquiring an additional 39,940 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Enel Americas by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,966,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,205,000 after acquiring an additional 132,668 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Enel Americas by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,786,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,813,000 after acquiring an additional 831,600 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Enel Americas by 141.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,650,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after acquiring an additional 966,137 shares during the period. 7.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Enel Americas stock opened at $9.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.51. Enel Americas SA has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $12.03.

Separately, Santander cut shares of Enel Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th.

Enel Americas Company Profile

Enel Américas SA operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2017, it had 11,444 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 17.2 million distribution customers.

