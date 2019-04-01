Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI) Shares Bought by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,775,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,114,000 after acquiring an additional 47,644 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,696,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,335,000 after purchasing an additional 113,986 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,696,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,335,000 after purchasing an additional 113,986 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,317,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,649,000 after purchasing an additional 502,892 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 986,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,631,000 after purchasing an additional 36,408 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OLLI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (down previously from $98.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.40.

In related news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $341,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,581.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 282,538 shares of company stock worth $22,653,629. 20.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $85.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $54.70 and a twelve month high of $97.61.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $393.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.13 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

