Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2019 Earnings of $1.93 Per Share

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) – Seaport Global Securities raised their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 29th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Milby now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.91.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ODFL. Bank of America cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.82.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $144.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.45. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $170.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 9.21%.

In other news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,951 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total transaction of $296,239.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,027 shares in the company, valued at $915,139.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.