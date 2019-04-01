Oddo Bhf Reiterates “€15.91” Price Target for Adler Real Estate (ADL)

Oddo Bhf set a €15.91 ($18.50) price target on Adler Real Estate (ETR:ADL) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of Adler Real Estate and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €17.40 ($20.23) target price on shares of Adler Real Estate and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Adler Real Estate in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, HSBC set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of Adler Real Estate and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €18.72 ($21.77).

Get Adler Real Estate alerts:

Shares of ADL stock opened at €13.14 ($15.28) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.79 million and a PE ratio of 4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.96, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Adler Real Estate has a one year low of €12.12 ($14.09) and a one year high of €16.10 ($18.72).

ADLER Real Estate AG is one of Germany's leading property companies. In recent years, the company has grown rapidly by making acquisitions. ADLER owns almost 50,000 residential units. These are mostly located in northern and western Germany and offer affordable homes to tenants with medium to low incomes.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Adler Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adler Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.