Occidental Asset Management LLC Acquires 242 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM)

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WSM. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5,231.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,617,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,286 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on WSM. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $51.01 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $56.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $73.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.13. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.57%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Occidental Asset Management LLC Acquires 242 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/01/occidental-asset-management-llc-acquires-242-shares-of-williams-sonoma-inc-wsm.html.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.