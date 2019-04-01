NY MTG TR INC/SH (NYMT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Barclays cut shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NY MTG TR INC/SH presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.31.

Get NY MTG TR INC/SH alerts:

NASDAQ NYMT opened at $6.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 97.55, a current ratio of 97.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.83. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $6.54.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $21.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 million. NY MTG TR INC/SH had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 13.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. NY MTG TR INC/SH’s payout ratio is presently 93.02%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

About NY MTG TR INC/SH

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; distressed residential assets comprising residential mortgage loans sourced from distressed markets and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS, and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for NY MTG TR INC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NY MTG TR INC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.