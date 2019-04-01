NY MTG TR INC/SH (NYMT) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of NY MTG TR INC/SH worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 5.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 211,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 11,592 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NY MTG TR INC/SH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYMT opened at $6.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 97.55, a quick ratio of 97.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.83. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a one year low of $5.58 and a one year high of $6.54.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $21.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 million. NY MTG TR INC/SH had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 20.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.14%. NY MTG TR INC/SH’s payout ratio is 93.02%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Nomura assumed coverage on NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Barclays downgraded NY MTG TR INC/SH from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.31.

NY MTG TR INC/SH Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; distressed residential assets comprising residential mortgage loans sourced from distressed markets and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS, and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

