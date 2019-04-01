Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD (NYSE:NIQ) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.10 and last traded at $13.09, with a volume of 637 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.08.

Get Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIQ. Relative Value Partners Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD in the fourth quarter worth $4,624,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD by 57.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 559,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 202,875 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD by 191.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 119,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 78,135 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD in the fourth quarter worth $758,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD by 152.7% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 39,420 shares in the last quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD (NIQ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.10” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/01/nuveen-intermediate-duration-qlty-mun-fd-niq-reaches-new-1-year-high-at-13-10.html.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.