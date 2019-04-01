Nuveen Asset Management LLC Takes $466,000 Position in CareDx Inc (CDNA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 18,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in CareDx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,043,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in CareDx by 4,345.0% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 12,079 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in CareDx in the third quarter worth approximately $577,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CareDx by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,328,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,187,000 after acquiring an additional 67,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in CareDx by 118.5% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 259,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,483,000 after acquiring an additional 140,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

In other CareDx news, insider Sasha King sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James P. Yee sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $776,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,206.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,822 shares of company stock valued at $5,815,664 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CareDx stock opened at $31.52 on Monday. CareDx Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $39.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.06 and a beta of 1.20.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $23.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.34 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 63.64% and a negative net margin of 61.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CareDx Inc will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

CDNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Friday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc, a transplant diagnostics company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients worldwide. The company develops and provides a diagnostic surveillance testing solution for heart and kidney transplant recipients.

