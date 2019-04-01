Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $406,000 Holdings in Upland Software Inc (UPLD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,926 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Upland Software worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kopp Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,818,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,056 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,075 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Upland Software news, COO Timothy Mattox sold 12,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $512,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 509,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,369,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,565,947 shares in the company, valued at $46,978,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,431 shares of company stock worth $3,959,128 over the last 90 days. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Upland Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a report on Monday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded Upland Software from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD opened at $42.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Upland Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $43.73. The company has a market capitalization of $910.74 million, a PE ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.66.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $45.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.17 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Upland Software Inc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

