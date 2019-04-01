Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BP Midstream Partners were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 281,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 101,997 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $2,025,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $1,345,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 4.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 1.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,689,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,754,000 after acquiring an additional 28,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BPMP shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. TheStreet cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

BPMP opened at $14.47 on Monday. BP Midstream Partners LP has a twelve month low of $14.13 and a twelve month high of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.63.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $28.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.00 million. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 114.27% and a return on equity of 27.07%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Craig Coburn bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $29,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

