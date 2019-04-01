Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 261 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (GIS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 25.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC raised its position in General Mills by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on General Mills from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Mills from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on General Mills from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on General Mills from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.91.

In other General Mills news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 7,849 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $347,396.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,315.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 15,920 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $819,561.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,261.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 432,516 shares of company stock worth $21,107,457. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $51.75 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $51.96. The company has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. General Mills had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.02%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

