NS Partners Ltd Sells 1,050 Shares of Oracle Co. (ORCL)

NS Partners Ltd lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,186 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Oracle by 4,197.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,616,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300,077 shares in the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 4,306.0% during the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 5,431,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $123,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307,836 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 13.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,336,984 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,512,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393,152 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Oracle by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,959,479 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,029,110,000 after buying an additional 3,340,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Oracle by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,787,975 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,587,428,000 after buying an additional 3,124,391 shares in the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $21,612,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,612,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $180,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,105.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,773,750 shares of company stock valued at $95,371,438. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $53.71 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $42.40 and a 52-week high of $54.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $222.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 27.14%. Oracle’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 26.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Oracle to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their target price on Oracle from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Oracle to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.53.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

