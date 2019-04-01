Novagold Resources (NG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Novagold Resources (NASDAQ:NG) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Novagold Resources (NASDAQ:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

NASDAQ NG opened at $4.17 on Monday. Novagold Resources has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $5.05.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NG shares. BidaskClub cut Novagold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novagold Resources in a report on Friday, January 25th.

About Novagold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

