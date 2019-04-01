NovaGold Resources (NG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 2nd. Analysts expect NovaGold Resources to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02).

Shares of NG stock opened at $4.17 on Monday. NovaGold Resources has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $5.05.

In other news, CFO David A. Ottewell sold 18,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $74,302.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 604,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,401,611.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP David A. Ottewell sold 22,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $98,249.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 608,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,647,149. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,375 shares of company stock valued at $172,855.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

