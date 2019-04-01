Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 15.0% during the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $789,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 165.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $269.60 on Monday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $223.63 and a fifty-two week high of $360.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.48. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 18.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 25th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 22.50%.

Northrop Grumman announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $305.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.39.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $712,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,427.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $74,690.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,240.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,289 shares of company stock worth $34,274,861. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

