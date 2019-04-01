Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC opened at $269.60 on Monday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $223.63 and a one year high of $360.88. The company has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 41.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 18.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.50%.

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 13,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.94, for a total transaction of $3,816,897.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,100 shares in the company, valued at $7,252,394. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $712,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,427.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,289 shares of company stock valued at $34,274,861 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Drexel Hamilton restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective (down from $360.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.39.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

