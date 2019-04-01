Northern Trust Corp Has $22.49 Million Stake in SemGroup Corp (SEMG)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in SemGroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,632,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 231,333 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in SemGroup were worth $22,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in SemGroup in the third quarter valued at $212,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SemGroup by 1.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 224,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of SemGroup by 6.6% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,924,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $110,710,000 after buying an additional 242,554 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SemGroup by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,282,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,269,000 after buying an additional 43,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of SemGroup during the third quarter worth about $439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SEMG opened at $14.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.58 and a beta of 1.82. SemGroup Corp has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $26.78.

SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $611.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.89 million. SemGroup had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 0.58%. SemGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SemGroup Corp will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.4725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.82%. SemGroup’s payout ratio is currently -994.74%.

SEMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised SemGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SemGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. SunTrust Banks lowered SemGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised SemGroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SemGroup in a report on Monday, January 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. SemGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.94.

About SemGroup

SemGroup Corporation provides gathering, transportation, storage, distribution, marketing, and other midstream services for producers, refiners of petroleum products, and other market participants. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Liquids, U.S. Gas, and Canada. The U.S. Liquids segment operates crude oil pipelines, truck transportation, storage, terminals, and marketing businesses; stores, blends, and transports refinery products and refinery feedstock through pipeline, barge, rail, truck, and ship; and operate a residual fuel oil storage terminal in the U.S.

