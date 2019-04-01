Northern Trust Corp Cuts Holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 685,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 4.44% of Shoe Carnival worth $22,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 4.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 51.7% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the third quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 7.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

SCVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

NASDAQ SCVL opened at $34.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $525.23 million, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.76. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.21 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $234.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.84 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 13.06%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/01/northern-trust-corp-cuts-holdings-in-shoe-carnival-inc-scvl.html.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, jewelry, scarves, and wallets.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.