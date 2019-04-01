Norges Bank Takes $195.54 Million Position in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,789,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,542,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Franco Nevada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Franco Nevada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Franco Nevada by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Franco Nevada by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

FNV stock opened at $75.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.13. Franco Nevada Corp has a 52-week low of $58.26 and a 52-week high of $78.82.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.37 million. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 21.28%. Franco Nevada’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franco Nevada Corp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FNV shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Monday, December 31st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Franco Nevada from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Australia, and Africa. The company also holds interests in silver, platinum group metals, oil and gas, and other resource assets. As of December 31, 2017, it had a portfolio of 341 assets.

