Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 5,352,009 General Mills, Inc. (GIS)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,352,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,406,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.90% of General Mills at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 25,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in General Mills by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 88,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 68.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $55.00 target price on General Mills and gave the company a “buy gis” rating in a research note on Monday, December 24th. Deutsche Bank raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Standpoint Research lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised General Mills from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.91.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $51.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.55. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $51.96.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 63.02%.

In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 15,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $819,561.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,261.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Donal L. Mulligan sold 126,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $6,316,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 378,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,933,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 432,516 shares of company stock valued at $21,107,457. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 5,352,009 General Mills, Inc. (GIS)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/01/norges-bank-purchases-shares-of-5352009-general-mills-inc-gis.html.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.