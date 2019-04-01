Norges Bank Buys Shares of 910,627 NetEase Inc (NTES)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 910,627 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,335,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.69% of NetEase at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTES. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in NetEase by 775.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

Shares of NTES stock opened at $241.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.75. NetEase Inc has a one year low of $184.60 and a one year high of $289.44.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 13.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetEase Inc will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NTES shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $222.49 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of NetEase from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.39.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Norges Bank Buys Shares of 910,627 NetEase Inc (NTES)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/01/norges-bank-buys-shares-of-910627-netease-inc-ntes.html.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game Services; E-Commerce; Advertising Services; and Email and Others segments. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.