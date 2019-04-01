Norges Bank Buys New Holdings in Kroger Co (KR)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,057,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,584,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 263.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KR. Evercore ISI began coverage on Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank set a $32.00 price objective on Kroger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kroger from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Kroger from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Shares of KR opened at $24.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.64. Kroger Co has a 52 week low of $23.15 and a 52 week high of $32.74.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $28.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.38 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 2.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.54%.

In other Kroger news, Director Robert D. Beyer sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $1,961,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,109,136. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Beyer sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $1,369,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 230,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,319,475.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

