Norges Bank Acquires New Holdings in Edison International (EIX)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,247,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,133,000. Norges Bank owned 1.30% of Edison International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EIX. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $66.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Edison International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.05.

Shares of EIX opened at $61.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Edison International has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $71.00.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). Edison International had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.04%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

