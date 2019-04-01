Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) Insider Ken Worzel Sells 17,125 Shares

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) insider Ken Worzel sold 17,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $770,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of JWN opened at $44.38 on Monday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.54 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 57.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.69%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter valued at $410,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Nordstrom by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,721,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $342,197,000 after purchasing an additional 66,655 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Nordstrom by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 218,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,094,000 after purchasing an additional 82,226 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Nordstrom by 310.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 248,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,835,000 after purchasing an additional 187,609 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nordstrom by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,865,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $590,062,000 after purchasing an additional 933,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.97% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

