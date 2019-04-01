Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Position in BB&T Co. (BBT)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 48.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 251,341 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in BB&T were worth $11,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC increased its holdings in BB&T by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC now owns 41,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 13,120 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of BB&T by 31.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of BB&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of BB&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BB&T by 13.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on BB&T from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered BB&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.08 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BB&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered BB&T from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.49.

In other BB&T news, Director I. Patricia Henry sold 2,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total transaction of $117,906.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,543 shares in the company, valued at $234,009.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Patrick C. Graney III bought 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.04 per share, for a total transaction of $198,545.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,714.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BB&T stock opened at $46.53 on Monday. BB&T Co. has a 12 month low of $40.68 and a 12 month high of $56.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. BB&T had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. BB&T’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that BB&T Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About BB&T

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

