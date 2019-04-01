Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stake in HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 107.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 349,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,907 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.20% of HD Supply worth $13,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HDS. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in HD Supply by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 91,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in HD Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in HD Supply by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 93,845 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in HD Supply by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP increased its position in HD Supply by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 62,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 11,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HDS opened at $43.35 on Monday. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HDS shares. BidaskClub upgraded HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded HD Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.96 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Buckingham Research started coverage on HD Supply in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on HD Supply from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on HD Supply from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.36.

In other HD Supply news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 588,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $22,184,793.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,251,545 shares of company stock worth $123,065,335. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

