Nordea Investment Management AB Has $11.24 Million Holdings in Sonoco Products Co (SON)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its position in shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 108,324 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.21% of Sonoco Products worth $11,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,331,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $602,065,000 after purchasing an additional 336,758 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,461,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,089,000 after purchasing an additional 149,108 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,461,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,089,000 after purchasing an additional 149,108 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 5,213.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,066,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,805 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,790,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,129,000 after purchasing an additional 101,969 shares during the period. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonoco Products stock opened at $61.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.01. Sonoco Products Co has a 1 year low of $46.94 and a 1 year high of $61.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 27th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 26th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.66%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

In related news, SVP R. Howard Coker sold 6,474 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $387,015.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 212,341 shares in the company, valued at $12,693,744.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry L. Saunders sold 5,547 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $331,044.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,269.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,829 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,466 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

