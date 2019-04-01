Noku (NOKU) Price Down 6.1% Over Last 7 Days

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 1st. In the last seven days, Noku has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Noku token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0844 or 0.00002037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Livecoin. Noku has a market cap of $2.01 million and approximately $8,939.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Noku

Noku’s launch date was December 4th, 2017. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,777,028 tokens. Noku’s official website is www.noku.io . Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Noku Token Trading

Noku can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noku should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noku using one of the exchanges listed above.

