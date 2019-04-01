NewMarket (NEU) Now Covered by Analysts at Buckingham Research

Stock analysts at Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Buckingham Research’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 12.35% from the company’s current price.

NYSE NEU opened at $433.56 on Monday. NewMarket has a 12 month low of $352.89 and a 12 month high of $452.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.00.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.92. NewMarket had a return on equity of 41.52% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $538.31 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director James E. Rogers sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.97, for a total transaction of $216,985.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Thomas E. Gottwald sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.84, for a total value of $4,816,240.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 145,168 shares in the company, valued at $63,560,357.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in NewMarket in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,229,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 69,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,475,000 after acquiring an additional 41,988 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in NewMarket in the third quarter valued at about $9,533,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 767,633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $316,334,000 after acquiring an additional 12,839 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in NewMarket in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,381,000. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

