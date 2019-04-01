New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Position in Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (HTZ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Hertz Global worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Hertz Global by 40.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hertz Global by 54.6% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 14,629 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Hertz Global in the third quarter worth about $1,060,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Hertz Global by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 89,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Hertz Global by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 23,863 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 5,000,000 shares of Hertz Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $97,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HTZ. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Hertz Global from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Northcoast Research raised Hertz Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hertz Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $15.00 price target on Hertz Global and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hertz Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Shares of NYSE:HTZ opened at $17.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.18 and a beta of 1.95. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Hertz Global had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hertz Global Company Profile

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

