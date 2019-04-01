Neumark (NEU) Market Cap Hits $4.23 Million

Neumark (CURRENCY:NEU) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Neumark token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00002762 BTC on major exchanges including BitBay, HitBTC, YoBit and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Neumark has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. Neumark has a total market capitalization of $4.23 million and approximately $7,816.00 worth of Neumark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Neumark

Neumark’s launch date was August 14th, 2017. Neumark’s total supply is 69,762,242 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,962,597 tokens. The Reddit community for Neumark is /r/neufund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Neumark is blog.neufund.org . Neumark’s official Twitter account is @neufundorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neumark’s official website is neufund.org

Buying and Selling Neumark

Neumark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, YoBit, BitBay and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neumark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neumark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neumark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

