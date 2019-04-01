netBit (NBIT) Price Up 56.6% This Week

netBit (CURRENCY:NBIT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. During the last week, netBit has traded 56.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. netBit has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of netBit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One netBit coin can currently be bought for $0.0200 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00042268 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00007092 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00015913 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00167833 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000174 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000415 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000047 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

netBit Coin Profile

netBit (NBIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm.

netBit Coin Trading

netBit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as netBit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade netBit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase netBit using one of the exchanges listed above.

