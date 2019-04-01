NetApp Inc. (NTAP) Stake Lessened by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its position in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,683 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Boston Partners lifted its stake in NetApp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,701,926 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $399,904,000 after buying an additional 268,195 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in NetApp by 3,540.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,050,717 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 5,884,508 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,082,660 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $243,266,000 after buying an additional 169,398 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,910,776 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $335,897,000 after buying an additional 1,577,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NetApp by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,582,797 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $213,787,000 after buying an additional 1,119,253 shares in the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTAP. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NetApp to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of NetApp to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of NetApp in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.41.
NetApp stock opened at $69.34 on Monday. NetApp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.50 and a fifty-two week high of $88.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40.
NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. NetApp had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 60.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NetApp Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.51%.
About NetApp
NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.
