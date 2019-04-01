Ncondezi Energy Ltd (LON:NCCL)’s share price was up 11.2% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.90 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 8.95 ($0.12). Approximately 2,026,282 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 876,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.05 ($0.11).

The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.15. The firm has a market cap of $25.51 million and a P/E ratio of -6.88.

Get Ncondezi Energy alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/01/ncondezi-energy-nccl-trading-up-11-2.html.

Ncondezi Energy Limited, a power development company, focuses on the phased development of thermal coal fired power plant and mine in Mozambique. It operates in Mine Project and Power Project segments. The company develops a 300MW integrated power plant and mine to produce and supply electricity to the Mozambican market.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Ncondezi Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ncondezi Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.