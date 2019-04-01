National Investment Services Inc. WI Reduces Holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

National Investment Services Inc. WI reduced its position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. National Investment Services Inc. WI’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth about $975,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 112.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,032,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,019,000 after buying an additional 3,716,962 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 24.9% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 522,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,933,000 after buying an additional 18,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 8.4% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Citigroup raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.55.

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $164.51. 632,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,467. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $121.47 and a 1 year high of $165.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 40.38% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.14%.

In other news, VP Sara E. Moss sold 22,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total value of $3,420,478.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,219.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 98,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total value of $14,955,476.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,436 shares in the company, valued at $26,092,559.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 628,810 shares of company stock worth $96,314,009 in the last ninety days. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

