National Investment Services Inc. WI Invests $731,000 in Cadence Bancorp (CADE)

National Investment Services Inc. WI purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CADE. Caz Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 205.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 1,966.7% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE CADE traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.23. The stock had a trading volume of 610,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,096. Cadence Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $31.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $124.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.44 million. Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 27.38%. Cadence Bancorp’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Cadence Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.82%.

In related news, COO Samuel M. Tortorici bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $995,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,750,761.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Valerie Toalson bought 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.06 per share, for a total transaction of $99,979.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,258 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,955.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 55,044 shares of company stock worth $1,096,177. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CADE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Cadence Bancorp to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cadence Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cadence Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.11.

About Cadence Bancorp

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

