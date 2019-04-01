National Investment Services Inc. WI Has $377,000 Position in Kirby Co. (KEX)

National Investment Services Inc. WI reduced its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 50.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,014 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 5,108 shares during the period. National Investment Services Inc. WI’s holdings in Kirby were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Kirby by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,928 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,205 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at $38,054,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 549,133 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,989,000 after purchasing an additional 39,784 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at $32,119,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,023 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEX traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.76. The company had a trading volume of 245,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,581. Kirby Co. has a one year low of $60.63 and a one year high of $94.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Kirby had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $721.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.14 million. Research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $74.00 target price on Kirby and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered Kirby from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Kirby in a research note on Friday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.40 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.28.

In other news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 4,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $349,620.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,637.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $46,796.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,876 shares of company stock worth $2,081,911 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. It operates in two segments, Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

