Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) Position Raised by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 277.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,328 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Nasdaq worth $26,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NDAQ. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 223.0% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 693,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,539,000 after acquiring an additional 59,986 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC now owns 205,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,734,000 after acquiring an additional 49,089 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth $1,136,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq stock opened at $87.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.63. Nasdaq Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.49 and a fifty-two week high of $96.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.95 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 10.71%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 31st. BidaskClub raised Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Nasdaq from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

In other Nasdaq news, insider Bradley J. Peterson sold 6,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total value of $526,471.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,921.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $120,831.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,339 shares of company stock worth $1,114,349 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

