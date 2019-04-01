Nabors Industries (NBR) Trading Up 9.9%

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)’s share price was up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.81 and last traded at $3.78. Approximately 15,839,670 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 12,877,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NBR shares. Societe Generale set a $4.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $8.00 to $6.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Nabors Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.30.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.38). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $782.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. Nabors Industries’s dividend payout ratio is -3.17%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Company Profile (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

