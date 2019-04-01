Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Takes Position in Strategic Education Inc (STRA)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,218 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,401 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Shares of STRA stock opened at $131.31 on Monday. Strategic Education Inc has a 1-year low of $97.18 and a 1-year high of $154.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.99.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The health services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. Strategic Education had a positive return on equity of 9.17% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $242.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Strategic Education’s quarterly revenue was up 103.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Strategic Education Inc will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Strategic Education from $131.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine raised Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.25.

In other Strategic Education news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 5,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total transaction of $773,040.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,497 shares in the company, valued at $6,776,871.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas J. Aprahamian sold 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total value of $366,336.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,876.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,563 shares of company stock worth $2,408,725 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Takes Position in Strategic Education Inc (STRA)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/01/municipal-employees-retirement-system-of-michigan-takes-position-in-strategic-education-inc-stra.html.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and other academic programs in the United States. The company operates Strayer University and Capella University that provide undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, nursing, public administration, and criminal justice to working adult students through its 74 physical campuses primarily located in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern regions, as well as through online.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.