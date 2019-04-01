Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Takes Position in Churchill Downs, Inc. (CHDN)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.22 per share, with a total value of $85,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $90.26 on Monday. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.58 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 34.97%. The company had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHDN. Jefferies Financial Group set a $106.00 target price on Churchill Downs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. BidaskClub cut Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $105.00 price target on Churchill Downs and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.42.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

