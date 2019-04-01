Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Invests $685,000 in Nanometrics Incorporated (NANO)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Nanometrics by 378.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Nanometrics by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 11,885 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Nanometrics by 310.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 54,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 41,229 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nanometrics by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after buying an additional 20,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nanometrics by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 29,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 10,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Nanometrics alerts:

Shares of Nanometrics stock opened at $30.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.68. Nanometrics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.74 and a 52-week high of $48.26.

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.65 million. Nanometrics had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nanometrics Incorporated will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Stultz sold 17,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $532,306.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 253,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,157.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. Stultz sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $860,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,205.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,408,827 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NANO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nanometrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Nanometrics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Nanometrics in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nanometrics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/01/municipal-employees-retirement-system-of-michigan-invests-685000-in-nanometrics-incorporated-nano.html.

Nanometrics Profile

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices worldwide. It offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NANO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO).

Receive News & Ratings for Nanometrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanometrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.