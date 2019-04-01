Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Buys New Holdings in W W Grainger Inc (GWW)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in W W Grainger by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $678,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 288,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 34,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,475,000 after purchasing an additional 11,016 shares during the period. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on GWW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Buckingham Research began coverage on W W Grainger in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie raised W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $281.21 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on W W Grainger in a research note on Monday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on W W Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.01.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $300.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.34. W W Grainger Inc has a fifty-two week low of $265.00 and a fifty-two week high of $372.06.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 46.52% and a net margin of 6.95%. W W Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 18.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.09, for a total value of $375,518.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,933,584.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.03, for a total value of $718,339.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 45,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,214,255.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W W Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

