MUFG Securities EMEA plc Buys New Holdings in Spirit Airlines Incorporated (SAVE)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 150,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,700,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 2,695.4% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $206,000.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $42,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SAVE. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $98.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Spirit Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Spirit Airlines to $59.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.27.

Shares of NASDAQ SAVE opened at $52.86 on Monday. Spirit Airlines Incorporated has a 1 year low of $34.36 and a 1 year high of $65.35.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38. The business had revenue of $862.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Spirit Airlines Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

